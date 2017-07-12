Maritime Academy, Sea School announce joint partnership

The Maritime Academy of Toledo and Sea School are teaming up in a joint partnership.

Mariners will now come from across the country to Toledo to continue their education at the Maritime Academy.

Sea School is considered the premier maritime training school in the country and educate over 10,000 a year.

"We want to be there to help the mariners, the entire marine industry from a safety aspect, to helping the commercial lakers, the lake carriers and those types of folks," said Ken Whal, Vice President of Sea School.

The number of them visiting Toledo will take courses consistently throughout the year.

This will make a significant economic impact on the city over time.

