Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity presented with check from Glass City Marathon

Thousands of people laced up their running shoes and took to the streets of Toledo for the annual Glass City Marathon.

Every year, those steps help out a local charity.

The Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity was presented with a $10,000 check on Wednesday.

The money will be used to build homes to be sold with zero interest to low income families in Lucas County.

"We're thrilled with it, we have a lot of involvement. We put together a racing team for the relay, we have runners, we do post-race clean up as well. It's been a great way for the community to realize what Maumee Valley Habitat is doing," said Michael McIntyre, executive director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Owens Corning sponsored the half marathon and chose this year's charity.

