Paula Hicks-Hudson officially files as mayoral candidate

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is now officially a candidate to keep her job at One Government Center.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson submitted all of her signatures required to be on the ballot for mayor of Toledo as the deadline approaches.

She entered office under unique circumstances after the death of former Mayor Michael Collins.

Hicks-Hudson said she believes that she's been able to accomplish in two years more than what most mayors accomplish in four years.

She plans to continue working with neighbors before the September primary.

"I think it's important to be able to reach out and talk to folks, to listen to them and craft policies and practices that really impact and really affect their lives in a positive way. We've got challenges and I believe I am the person capable of meeting those challenges," said Hicks-Hudson.

Councilman Tom Waniewski filed his petition for mayor last week.

A representative from the board of elections said this has been a slow year, as only two petitions have been filed out of the 14 candidates that took them out.

Wade Kapszukiewicz plans to file his petition at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.