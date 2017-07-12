Lucas County Commissioners announce proposed location for new correctional center

Just one day after approving a property tax levy that would generate millions of dollars to construct a new jail, Lucas County Commissioners have announced the proposed location of the new correctional center.

The Lucas County Economic Development Corporation has entered into a purchase agreement with the owners of 3636, 3772 and 3810 Angola Road.

The proposed site consists of 30 acres of greenfield property, with a accessible location for an efficient correctional center.

Commissioners say the current jail can't adequately respond to the opioid epidemic, and corrections center facilities do not operate efficiently or effectively enough to meet basic community safety needs.

The new 650-bed correction center would result in the need for fewer local incarceration beds.

Commissioners say the site allows for expansion and will be home to the state-funded Community Based Corrections Facility.

