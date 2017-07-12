Toledo ranks first in Ohio for unfixed recalled cars on roads

You hear about cars being recalled all the time. But have you ever worried about those recalled cars still being driven on the road?

More than two million vehicles on driving on Ohio roads are under recalls that haven't yet been fixed, according to CarFax.

That number has increased by 26 percent from this time in 2016.

CarFax said that one out of every four vehicles in the state is affected.

Out of the ten areas in the state that have the most cars with unfixed recalls, Toledo ranks number one.

The CarFax report showed that there are about 64,000 unfixed recalled cars on Toledo area roads.

