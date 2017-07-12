First Alert Days issued for Wednesday and Thursday

Most of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan has received over 2" of rain so far this week and more is on the way. First Alert Days for the heavy rain are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday. Track the latest changes on our FREE First Alert Weather app.
Most of the daylight hours Wednesday will be dry but heavy thunderstorms are expected to re-develop by the evening and overnight into Thursday. Rain totals of 1-2" are expected with totals up to 4" of new rainfall possible.
Additional storms may re-develop during the day Thursday with strong wind gusts and more heavy rainfall possible.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.