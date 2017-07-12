High water causes minor injury crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

High water causes minor injury crash

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a crash west of Wauseon Wednesday morning. 

The crash occurred on State Route 2 at County Road 20 in German Township around 7:30 a.m. 

Ohio State Highway Patrol said high water on the road caused the crash.

There were minor injuries suffered as a result. 

Troopers are investigating the crash. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly