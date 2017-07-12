High water causes minor injury crash

Police are on the scene of a crash west of Wauseon Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 2 at County Road 20 in German Township around 7:30 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said high water on the road caused the crash.

There were minor injuries suffered as a result.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

