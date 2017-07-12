Lightning believed to be cause of Perrysburg apartment fire

Crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Perrysburg Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at Perry's Crossing Apartment Complex located off of State Route 795 around 6 a.m.

Officials say the outside of the apartments suffered extensive damage, while four apartments were damaged by smoke.

Everyone in the apartment complex was evacuated while crews fought the blaze.

No one was injured.

Tahra Buck lives in the apartment where the fire started, and said everyone is just lucky to be alive.

"You know, we're all alive. That's the best thing, and it didn't travel more than the two apartments. So as long as we're all alive, that's all that really matters," said Buck.

Officials believe lightning was the cause of the fire.

All residents were allowed back in their apartments except for the four apartments that suffered smoke damage.

The Red Cross is on the way to the scene to assist the residents of those four apartments.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.