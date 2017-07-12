Power outages plague several counties

(WTOL) - Toledo Edison is reporting major power outages in multiple counties due to severe weather Wednesday morning.

Wood County power outages have left more than 2,000 people left without power.

The entire village of Walbridge is without power, as well as more than 1,000 people in Lucas and Fulton Counties.

Parts of Lake Township are also without power.

Toledo Edison is hoping to have a lot of these power outages restored by 9:30 a.m.

Stay updated on weather conditions on air, online and with the First Alert Weather App.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.