Two passengers survive after overnight crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One man is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on the Greenbelt Parkway near I-280. 

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole before stopping in a wooded area. 

The driver was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a broken hip.

The other man in the vehicle was unharmed. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

