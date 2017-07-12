Two passengers survive after overnight crash

One man is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on the Greenbelt Parkway near I-280.

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole before stopping in a wooded area.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a broken hip.

The other man in the vehicle was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

