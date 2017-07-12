One person in the hospital after drive-by shooting

One person is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in south Toledo Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at Panama J's on Broadway and Hawley Streets just before midnight.

Police say someone drove up to the bar and grill and began firing at a man as he was leaving the bar in his car.

The man taken to the hospital after being shot twice in the back.

He is expected to survive.

Police say stray bullets went into the bar as well, but no one inside the bar was injured.

Panama J's has video surveillance, however the cameras do not work.

Police are searching for the shooter.

No arrest has yet been made.

