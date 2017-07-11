Lucas County Fair hosts firefighter competition between local departments

Their job is to save lives under the most intense and pressure-filled situations. But sometimes, being competitive can make firefighters better.

With about 100 lbs of gear, firefighters from around Lucas County faced off in a friendly competition at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.

"It's a workout, definitely it's a workout," said Rob Sayers of the Metamora Fire Department. "But it's fun. We enjoy doing it "

There were several events. One of the toughest was dragging the heavier-than-it-looks water hose.

"I was on the hose drag. Just getting the 50 pound down there, it seems harder than it looks," Sayers said.

But more than just spectacle, the competition allows residents to see just how hard firefighting can be.

"This is very similar to what we would do on a normal fire ground," said Mike Harris of the Defiance Fire Department. "Everyone here that's doing each station."

Firefighters make the exercises look easy, even in the midst of competition. But competitors of the Fair Board team found out differently.

Still, the camaraderie of the competition is what's important at the end of the day.

"Well we won't take the trophy home, but its just cool to interact with other firefighters," Sayers said. "We're all a big family so it's fun to hang out outside of work too."

This year, the Defiance Fire Department brought home the trophy and the bragging rights as best in the county.

