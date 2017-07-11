Homicides double in 2017 as other crimes decrease

Toledo police were on the scene of a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.

The number of homicides in Toledo is up 100 percent this year compared to last year. But Toledo Police Chief George Kral reported in his mid-year update that other crime numbers are going down.

In 2016, Toledo saw ten homicides at this point, this year, they have 20, with possibly another happening Tuesday evening.

While those numbers doubled, Toledo Police have confiscated more than 600 guns and have seen a decrease in shooting incidents by 13 percent.

Community members say they believe the police are making progress, but we still have work to do.

"They are working really really hard to get something done and I think they are making progress slow, but sure," said Sylvia Wodarski, a Point Place resident. "But we are making progress."

"I think they are supreme," said Leonard Syrek, another Point Place resident. "They don't get the due that they need, but I tell you what they are on the street."

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she knows homicides in our community are a problem.

"I think some of those homicides unfortunately are those done out of anger and some other issues that are there," said Toledo Mayor Hicks-Hudson. "So we need to be able to protect that valuable asset of life."

She believes one way to reduce crime is increasing the number of officers on the street. That's why she moved up the current police class several months, which is also a more diverse class to better reflect our community.

"We need to keep maintaining that strength of force, so that we can do a better job of serving and protecting our community," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

The chief's mid-year report also shows TPD confiscated more than $11 million worth of drugs and says their STOP Program has created thousands of community contacts, cleared hundreds of warrants and made close to 300 arrests in neighborhoods ridden with crime.

"We're going to do everything in our power to make our community safe and we're going to try everything that we can to do just that," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. "There's no one size fits all."

Additionally the chief says they continue to work on community engagement and hope to have body cameras for their officers answering service calls by the end of the year.

