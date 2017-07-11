Walbridge police chief's death ruled a suicide

Police say the chief of the Walbridge Police Department committed suicide Tuesday.

Chief Walt Tylicki had served the department for almost a decade. He was also a special agent with Norfolk Southern police.

Chief Tylicki was instrumental in adding the first K-9 officer to the Walbridge Police Department.

Family had been worried about Chief Tylicki's behavior and alerted police. A ping from his cell phone led police to his body, which was found in Brownstown Township.

Police ruled his death a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tylicki, the father of four adult children, had recently been through a divorce.

Reaction to Chief Tylicki's death has been shock and heart break.

"I am sad very saddened today that we lost someone in our community," said former city councilwoman Joanne Schiavone. "He was just so easy to talk to and always said, 'If you need help with something, come talk to me.' And here we are. We couldn't help him. So sad."

Grief counselors will be on hand for all village staff, including the police officers, Thursday.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.