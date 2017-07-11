Walbridge police chief dies unexpectedly - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walbridge police chief dies unexpectedly

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Facebook - Walbridge Police Dept.) (Source: Facebook - Walbridge Police Dept.)
WALBRIDGE, OH (WTOL) -

The chief of the Walbridge Police Department died unexpectedly Tuesday.

Chief Walt Tylicki had served the department for several years. He was also a special agent with Norfolk Southern police.

No details of the cause of Chief Tylicki's death have been released.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly