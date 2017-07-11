Lucas County Administrator Lloyd-Jenkins suspended

Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins was suspended Tuesday evening by the Lucas County Board of Commissioners.

Lloyd-Jenkins, who is the wife of a Toledo pastor accused of trafficking a teenager for sex, was suspended for "failure of good behavior in your job duties."

The suspension, which will be without pay, lasts for 30 days beginning July 17.

In late June, Lloyd-Jenkins resigned from her role on the Children's Services Board.

