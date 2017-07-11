Dramatic video shows importance to bicycle safety

Bicycling is a sport that millions across the country do to help stay in shape. But sometimes it can be deadly.

A video from Tennessee shows a bicyclist hit from behind by car, knocking him off his bike. It is scenario that happens too much around the U.S., including in Toledo.

Toledo Are Bicyclists is a club with over 450 members. President Hugh Benning says close calls are a norm for bicyclists.

Benning himself was sent to the hospital following a crash.

He uses his experience to educate motorists and bicyclists about bike safety and the law. For example, cars are suppose to give cyclists three feet when passing them. Drivers may pass over double solid lines to make a safe pass.

"Motorists have a hard time with the concept of giving us enough room," Benning said. "They have got to be aware that if we move out just six inches and if you are that close that wing mirror is going to hit us."

Benning and Toledo Area Bicyclists are also advocates for cyclist safety.

Benning says wearing helmets and riding with the traffic rather than against it can ensure your safety.

Cyclists across the country including in Toledo have invested in the technology and wear the cameras in order to protect themselves in the event of an accident with a car or even a hit and run.

