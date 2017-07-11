Police, convenience stores working together to catch credit card thieves

Toledo police were on the scene of a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.

A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.

Many Toledoans have noticed an uptick in homicides this year. Now statistics back up that uneasy feeling.

Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.

Police use the cameras to get clear images of those caught using stolen credit cards.

"If you are out there committing a crime, taking someone's identity or taking someone's credit cards, we're going to find the video, post it on our Facebook and social media accounts and the public will help us," said Sgt. Kevan Toney of Toledo police. "And we will come visit you more than likely with a warrant."

Thanks to Facebook, police have manage to catch many credit thieves by posting those images to their Facebook page.

"Now we have 360 degree cameras, inside, outside cameras so no matter where you are at in the store, we will always see you," said Ashley Periatt of Stop-N-Go.

The cameras record from multiple angles around the clock so they can pass those images to police quickly.

"Definitely make sure we know what is going on at our stores at all times," Periatt said.

TPD says thefts are down. They credit the surveillance and social media campaign to publish pictures of crooks who need to be identified.

Police say if you have a credit card you believe to be stolen, call them and report it immediately.

