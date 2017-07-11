Police, convenience stores working together to catch credit card thieves

Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.More >>
Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.More >>
Many Toledoans have noticed an uptick in homicides this year. Now statistics back up that uneasy feeling.More >>
Many Toledoans have noticed an uptick in homicides this year. Now statistics back up that uneasy feeling.More >>
A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.More >>
A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.More >>
A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.More >>
A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.More >>
Toledo police were on the scene of a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.More >>
Toledo police were on the scene of a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.More >>
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY, though this is really issued for Wednesday night.More >>
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY, though this is really issued for Wednesday night.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.More >>
Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.More >>
Toledo Edison is reporting major power outages in multiple counties due to severe weather Wednesday morning.More >>
Toledo Edison is reporting major power outages in multiple counties due to severe weather Wednesday morning.More >>
Most of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan has received over 2" of rain so far this week and more is on the way. First Alert Days for the heavy rain are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Most of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan has received over 2" of rain so far this week and more is on the way. First Alert Days for the heavy rain are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY, though this is really issued for Wednesday night.More >>
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through sunset. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY, though this is really issued for Wednesday night.More >>
Crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Perrysburg Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Perrysburg Wednesday morning.More >>