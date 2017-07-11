Police investigating suspicious death in west Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Police investigating suspicious death in west Toledo

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a suspicious death in west Toledo.

Police say a man was found dead in a home on Packard and Dryden.

Police say the death may be a homicide. 

The scene is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly