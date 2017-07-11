Police investigating suspicious death in west Toledo

The Olander Park System has been in a financial crunch ever since missing last years deadline to get a levy on the ballot. But a series of donations throughout the year has made sure park goers don't miss a beat. Thanks to grants and sponsorship, all the main programming throughout the Olander Park System has carried on as normal. As the election season approaches, the park is hoping to receive that same support but on the ballot instead. Without any tax revenue this year,...

More >>