Olander Park System hoping for support during election season

The Olander Park System has been in a financial crunch ever since missing last years deadline to get a levy on the ballot. But a series of donations throughout the year has made sure park goers don't miss a beat.

Thanks to grants and sponsorship, all the main programming throughout the Olander Park System has carried on as normal. As the election season approaches, the park is hoping to receive that same support but on the ballot instead.

Without any tax revenue this year, leaders feared there would have to be some major programming cuts. But one by one, as events popped up, so would someone willing to sponsor it.

The latest event is the summer concert series.

Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation, and a $250 donation from Oakleaf Village, all four scheduled concerts are going to happen.

Leaders say they're grateful for the support, and hope it continues.

"We're working hard to keep our community happy and do the best we can with what we have this year. And we hope our community continues to support us as much as they have in the past and through this year especially," said Jennifer Barry, the Community Service Manager of the park.

The park system has already filed with the auditor and board of elections to be on the this Novembers ballot. It's the same five year .8 mil levy proposed last year.

