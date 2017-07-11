Navarre Avenue to add seven U-turns, six-inch median

The days of dangerous left hand turns on Navarre Avenue are coming to an end in November. But before that, drivers will have to put up with a few more orange barrels on the road.



“Monday through Thursday on Navarre is usually livable. It gets a little busier with the state park, campers and Cedar Point. But Friday is a bear out there,” said Greg Dunn of Dunn Chevy Buick.

It’s a common area for accidents, especially for those who attempt left hand turns out of a number of businesses on Navarre Avenue.

"Tim Horton's was one of the main areas for accidents. Wheeling Street had a lot of accidents,” said Paul Roman, Director of Public Service for the City of Oregon.

But come November, seven U-turns and a six-inch median will be there to help maintain safety on the road.

“We are trying to route people to these U-turn locations because we believe they're a lot safer,” said Roman.

As of right now, the majority of the underground work has been done. Starting next week, the bump-outs will be put in. Then come the end of August, the median will be installed.

“There will probably be a little more congestion out on the road then. They do have a new service road constructed that'll help,” said Roman.

Greg Dunn, one of six owners of Dunn Chevy Buick said it’s not the new car dealership that’s taking the hit, but their used car lot.

"It's had some impact on our I-280 used car lot because it's closing off their entrance and they had a lot of the lanes cut down there so you couldn't even turn in there unless you were Houdini," said Dunn.

In the end, business owners know it'll be worth the headache.

"When it's done, it will help safety for sure. Hopefully it gets done ahead of schedule,” said Dunn.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.