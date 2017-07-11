FIRST ALERT DAY: Wednesday and Wednesday Night

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A very humid setting can be expected with more torrential summer storms possible.

The highest risk for severe weather is likely to come after sunset and into Wednesday night.

Showers are storms with downpours will be possible first thing Wednesday morning.

The Hour-by-Hour is indicating some sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

This would drive high temperatures to 90-93 degrees and set the stage for strong storms Wednesday night.

Time frame from 10:00 PM Wednesday to 6:00 AM Thursday will be watched closely.

A powerful line of storms may move from north to south across the area.

RobertWTOL