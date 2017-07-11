NAIAS to stay in Detroit through 2025 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NAIAS to stay in Detroit through 2025

DETROIT, MI (WTOL) -

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is going to stay in Detroit until 2025. An eight-year contract is keeping the NAIAS there.The auto show's

Executive Director said that the Cobo Center is a "world-class venue" that benefited from $279 million in recent renovations.

An earlier agreement to keep the show at Cobo Center for five years was signed in 2012.

