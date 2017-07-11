Osborne Street bridge in Findlay closed until Thanksgiving

A large construction project in Findlay will have folks looking for a new way to cross the Blanchard River for the next few months.

The bridge at Osborne Avenue near Riverside Park was closed last week, and will be completely rebuilt.

Not only was the Osborne Avenue Bridge in Findlay an again structure, it also added to some confusion at a main intersection nearby. However, this full reconstruction project is expected to solve both of those issues.

The bridge was built in 1965, and had reached a poor condition rating. Hancock County was able to acquire 1$.9 million in state gr ants to fund the full demolition and rebuild.

Deputy Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade said the new bridge will be higher in order to accommodate potential high flood waters.

"That's part of the reason we're raising it 2 1/2 feet is we are above the 100 Year Flood in that area. We're minimizing the amount of piers that are going into the water, it'll be the same number but they won't be as large as the ones are now," said Cade.

The county will also be closing the underpass used to facilitate through traffic. It had become a common occurrence for drivers of high profile vehicles to not notice the low clearance height.

"It had also been hit by trucks passing underneath the underpass several times and it had gotten into poor condition and needed to be replaced," said Cade.

The county is also adjusting the bridge a few degrees counter-clockwise.

This will give drivers on East Main Cross, a clearer sight line of Osborne Avenue traffic and should lower accidents at the intersection.

The construction is expected to take 150 days.

"We just ask for a lot of patience and understanding while we get this project built. Yeah it's an inconvenience for a lot of people, but we're working as diligently as we can to get this bridge open. And it'll be a bridge that we'll be able to keep for another 60 to 70 years," said Cade.

Cade is hopeful the new bridge can be opened to traffic by Thanksgiving.

