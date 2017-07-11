Perrysburg City Council may receive a pay raise - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg City Council may receive a pay raise

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg City Council members are wondering if they will receive their first pay raise in 17 years.

The issue ignited a heated conversation among council members.

As of now, members make $65,000 a year. 

The third and final reading of an ordinance to increase that number to $75,000 will be done Tuesday night.

The ordinance plans to have the income increase done in two steps, between this year and 2020.

