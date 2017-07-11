Kapszukiewicz files mayoral petition

Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz officially filed his petition at the Lucas County Board of Elections Tuesday for the upcoming mayoral election.

Kapszukiewicz announced his bid for mayor in May. He is up against several other candidates including City Councilman Tom Waniewski and incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Among the issues Kapszukiewicz hopes to focus on as mayor is consolidating repetitive petitions within the city and Lucas County. He will also focus on fixing Toledo's roads, balancing the budget and cleaning up neighborhoods.

