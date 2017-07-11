BBB warns shoppers to be aware of 'Going out of business' sales

Everyone loves when stores have super sale deals and it’s believed that the greatest discounts are usually offered at the “going out of business sales” but is that always completely accurate?

Come to find out, sometimes those claims can be misleading. In fact, the “sale” prices may be higher than the original.

When a going out of business ad says “Save 50%” shoppers should ask “50% off what?”

Shoppers should also know whether the store owner is holding the sale or is it a liquidator. Liquidators are more likely to deceive shoppers into giving more money with fake discounts, no refunds or return policy or refusal to honor gift certificates, coupons or store credits.

Some stores run fake going out business sales. If the store to continues to run the sale while bringing in more merchandise and restock, then their operations may be illegal.

Anyone who suspects that a store is running a continuous “going out of business” or has deceptive ads, are encouraged to contact BBB for investigation at 19-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222.

