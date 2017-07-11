Local schools' 2017-2018 back to school dates - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local schools' 2017-2018 back to school dates

(WTOL) - Kids don't want to think about it, but summer is flying by as we enter the middle of July. 

Check out the full list of area schools' start dates below:

  • Adrian Public Schools - Tuesday, September 5 - half Day for students, full day for staff
  • Anthony Wayne Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22
  • Arcadia Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16 
  • Archbold Area Schools - Wednesday, August 23 
  • Arlington Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Ayersville Local Schools - Monday, August 28
  • Bedford Public Schools - Tuesday, September 5
  • Bellevue City Schools - Thursday, August 24
  • Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools - Thursday, August 24
  • Blissfield Community Schools - Tuesday, September 5 
  • Bowling Green City Schools - Thursday, August 17
  • Bryan City Schools - Tuesday, September 12
  • Buckeye Central Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22 
  • Bucyrus City Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Carey Exempted Village Schools - Monday, August 21
  • Clinton Community Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Clyde-Green Springs School - Monday, August 28
  • Columbus Grove Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Danbury Local Schools - Tuesday, September 5
  • Defiance City Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Delphos City Schools - Thursday, August 24
  • Dundee Community Schools - Tuesday, September 5
  • Edgerton Local Schools - Thursday, August 17
  • Edison Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Elmwood Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23 
  • Evergreen Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Findlay City Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Fostoria City Schools - Monday, August 21
  • Fremont City Schools - Tuesday, August 29; kindergarten - Thursday, August 31
  • Galion City Schools - Monday, August 21
  • Genoa Area Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Gibsonburg Exempted Village Schools - Wednesday, August 30 
  • Hicksville Exempted Village Schools - Monday, August 28; kindergarten - Wednesday, August 30
  • Huron City Schools - Wednesday, August 23; kindergarten - Friday, August 25
  • Ida Public Schools - Tuesday, September 5
  • Kalida Local Schools - Tuesday, August. 22
  • Lake Local Schools -  first through twelfth grade - Thursday, Aug. 17; kindergarten - Wednesday, August 23
  • Lakota Local Schools - first through twelfth grade - Wednesday, August 17; kindergarten - Wednesday, August 23
  • Liberty Center Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22
  • Liberty-Benton Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Maumee City Schools - kindergarten through ninth grade - Wednesday, August 16; tenth through twelfth grade - Thursday, August 17
  • McComb City Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Monroe Public Schools - Wednesday, September 6 
  • Morenci Area Schools - Tuesday, September 5
  • Napoleon Area Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • North Baltimore Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • North Central Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Norwalk Catholic Schools - Thursday, August 24
  • Norwalk City Schools -  Thursday, August 24
  • Old Fort Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Onsted Community Schools - Tuesday, September 5
  • Oregon City Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Otsego Local Schools - Monday, August 21
  • Ottawa Hills Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22
  • Perrysburg Public Schools - Tuesday, August 15
  • Pettisville Local Schools - Thursday, August 17
  • Pike-Delta-York Local Schools - Thursday, August 17
  • Pittsford Area Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Port Clinton Schools - Monday, August 28
  • Put-in-Bay School - Monday, August 28
  • Rossford Exempted Village Schools - first through sixth grade, ninth grade - Wednesday, August 23; seventh and eighth grade, tenth though twelfth grade - Thursday, August 24
  • Sandusky City Schools - Wednesday, August 30
  • Seneca East Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Springfield Local Schools - Wednesday, September 6
  • Swanton Local Schools - Thursday, September 7
  • Sylvania Local Schools - first though sixth grade, ninth grade - Wednesday, August 16; seventh and eighth grade, tenth through twelfth grade - Thursday August 17
  • Toledo Public Schools - Thursday, August 17
  • Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Van Buren Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Vanlue Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Vermillion Local Schools - Thursday, August 24; kindergarten -  Tuesday, August 29
  • Washington Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23
  • Wauseon Exempted Village Schools - Wednesday, August 16
  • Woodmore Local Schools - Tuesday, August 29

