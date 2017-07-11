FULL LIST: School start dates for fall 2017

A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening and early tonight across the south end of our viewing area.More >>
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening and early tonight across the south end of our viewing area.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo police were called to a home to check on the safety of three children living there on Wednesday.More >>
Toledo police were called to a home to check on the safety of three children living there on Wednesday.More >>
Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Tuesday night on 117th Street.More >>
Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Tuesday night on 117th Street.More >>
Kids don't want to think about it, but summer is flying by as we enter the middle of July.More >>
Kids don't want to think about it, but summer is flying by as we enter the middle of July.More >>
Quincy and Shawn are two of the men who work on the thousands of orange barrels, traffic cones and street signs seen around the city. As speed limits change and traffic barrels and cones go through a lot of damage, all are re-purposed for use throughout the state.More >>
Quincy and Shawn are two of the men who work on the thousands of orange barrels, traffic cones and street signs seen around the city. As speed limits change and traffic barrels and cones go through a lot of damage, all are re-purposed for use throughout the state.More >>
Findlay area residents are no strangers to high waters and flooding.More >>
Findlay area residents are no strangers to high waters and flooding.More >>