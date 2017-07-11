FULL LIST: School start dates for fall 2017

(WTOL) - Kids don't want to think about it, but summer is flying by as we enter the middle of July.

Check out the full list of area schools' start dates below:

Adrian Public Schools - Tuesday, September 5 - half Day for students, full day for staff

- Tuesday, August 22 Arcadia Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16

- Wednesday, August 23 Arlington Local Schools - Wednesday, August 16

- Monday, August 28 Bedford Public Schools - Tuesday, September 5

- Thursday, August 24 Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools - Thursday, August 24

- Tuesday, September 5 Bowling Green City Schools - Thursday, August 17

- Tuesday, September 12 Buckeye Central Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22

- Wednesday, August 23 Carey Exempted Village Schools - Monday, August 21

- Wednesday, August 23 Clyde-Green Springs School - Monday, August 28

- Wednesday, August 23 Danbury Local Schools - Tuesday, September 5

- Wednesday, August 23 Delphos City Schools - Thursday, August 24

- Tuesday, September 5 Edgerton Local Schools - Thursday, August 17

- Wednesday, August 23 Elmwood Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23

- Wednesday, August 16 Findlay City Schools - Wednesday, August 16

- Monday, August 21 Fremont City Schools - Tuesday, August 29; kindergarten - Thursday, August 31

- Monday, August 21 Genoa Area Schools - Wednesday, August 23

- Wednesday, August 30 Hicksville Exempted Village Schools - Monday, August 28; kindergarten - Wednesday, August 30

- Wednesday, August 23; kindergarten - Friday, August 25 Ida Public Schools - Tuesday, September 5

- Tuesday, August. 22 Lake Local Schools - first through twelfth grade - Wednesday, August 23

- Tuesday, August 29 Liberty Center Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22

- Wednesday, August 16 Maumee City Schools - kindergarten through ninth grade - Wednesday, August 16; tenth through twelfth grade - Thursday, August 17

- Wednesday, August 16 Monroe Public Schools - Wednesday, September 6

- Tuesday, September 5 Napoleon Area Schools - Wednesday, August 23

- Wednesday, August 16 North Central Local Schools - Wednesday, August 23

- Thursday, August 24 Norwalk City Schools - Thursday, August 24

- Wednesday, August 23 Onsted Community Schools - Tuesday, September 5

- Wednesday, August 16 Otsego Local Schools - Monday, August 21

- Wednesday, August 23 Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools - Tuesday, August 22

- Tuesday, August 15 Pettisville Local Schools - Thursday, August 17

- Wednesday, August 23 Port Clinton Schools - Monday, August 28

- Monday, August 28 Rossford Exempted Village Schools - first through sixth grade, ninth grade - Wednesday, August 23; seventh and eighth grade, tenth though twelfth grade - Thursday, August 24

- first through sixth grade, ninth grade - Thursday, August 24; seventh through eighth grade, tenth through twelfth grade - Friday, August 25; kindergarten boys - Wednesday, August 30; kindergarten girls - Thursday, August 31 Swanton Local Schools - Thursday, September 7

first though sixth grade, ninth grade - Wednesday, August 16; seventh and eighth grade, tenth through twelfth grade - Thursday August 17 Toledo Public Schools - Thursday, August 17

Wednesday, August 16 Vermillion Local Schools - Thursday, August 24; kindergarten - Tuesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 23 Wauseon Exempted Village Schools - Wednesday, August 16

