Savage Park splash pad vandalized, closed indefinitely

A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.

Key features were destroyed at the Savage Park splash pad, closing the splash pad until the city can make repairs.

The playful elephant that sprayed water from his trunk was destroyed. The concrete at the elephant's base was also ruined.

The vandals left tracks throughout the park

The city does not have estimates for the replacement of the damaged fixtures. The splash pad will remain closed until the city can safely repair it.

Anyone with information about the vandals should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

