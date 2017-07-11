Savage Park splash pad now reopened

A Toledo splash pad is now open after being vandalized earlier in the week.

Key features were destroyed at the Savage Park splash pad which closed the pad until the city could make repairs.

An unknown vandal drove a vehicle on the splash pad, leaving several skid marks.

The playful elephant that sprayed water from his trunk was destroyed. The concrete at the elephant's base was also ruined.

There was also a piece of metal that topped a pole that was stolen.

The city confirmed that the splash pad is now reopen on their Twitter page.

Officials are still searching for the vandals.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.