Sandusky County teen missing after escaping house arrest

A family in Gibsonburg is asking friends and the community to help search for 16-year-old Camryn Kimmet.

Kimmet was in the Sandusky County Juvenile detention program, but was under house arrest. He had an ankle monitor on, but was able to take it off Sunday night and has been missing ever since.

His family said he could be in the Fremont area but are not sure at this point.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 and tell police of Kimmet's whereabouts.

