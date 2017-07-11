Lucas Co. Commissioners vote for property tax levy to be on ballot

If a new jail comes to Lucas County, you will be paying for it.

Commissioners voted unanimously to put a property tax levy on the November ballot.

The levy will generate $145 million to construct the new jail, or correctional facility.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp as well as representatives from the Toledo Fire Department said this new jail is a necessity and will improve public safety.

However, some local communities aren't thrilled about footing the bill for a big expense that many people in their city don't use.

"Lucas County Commissioners are going to increase the property tax for the jail. Most people in Maumee have never been to the jail and it's just another tax. At some point, Lucas County has to stop increasing taxes and start reducing spending. There's ways to do it. The biggest part of that is consolidation of services," said Mayor Richard Carr of Maumee.

Carr said one way to reduce spending would be to transition to a county municipal court system.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.