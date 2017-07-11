Two men face murder charge in shooting of 24-year-old

A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.

Deshone Sykes, 17, is accused of shooting and killing Jonathan Cain, 24, at the Greenbelt Apartments in March.

Sykes was recently certified as an adult and is charged with murder and aggravated burglary.

He is being held on a more than $1 million bond.

Sykes will be back in court on September 5.

Ramon Searcy faced a judge in the same murder case on Tuesday.

Police say Searcy provided the gun that Sykes used to shoot Cain.

Searcy is also being charged with murder.

His bond was set for more than $1 million.

Searcy will appear in court on July 18 to receive an attorney.

