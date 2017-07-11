TPD texting, driving crackdown catching distracted drivers

Toledo police are sticking to their word when they told the public they were going to crack down hard on distracted drivers.

Police said that if they see you texting and driving, you will be pulled over.

A loophole in the law allows police to pull over distracted drivers as a primary offense.

They no longer need another reason to pull you over.

Toledo police have fined 34 people for distracted driving since May, when local law enforcement agencies teamed up and made a commitment to pull over and ticket drivers who are distracted by their phones.

Police say it's now much easier to catch distracted drivers.

