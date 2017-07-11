Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looks to expand D.A.R.T. program

The heroin epidemic has become a huge problem in northwest Ohio, and it seems like it just keeps growing.

Local law enforcement agencies have a plan in place to help fix that.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp launched the Addiction Resource Unit in 2014.

This unit was the first of its kind in the nation.

The D.A.R.T program has since grown beyond their traditional roles as first responders to engage the unit directly in treatment for victims and their families.

More than $3 million in grants will now be available to law enforcement and drug treatment providers.

The money will go towards replicating and expanding D.A.R.T. and Quick Response Teams to further assist those addicted to opioids.

A press conference will be held at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office to expand more on their plan on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

