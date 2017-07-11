Cedar Point offering free tickets for one day only - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cedar Point is famous for their weekend Halloween celebrations, and now they are giving Christmas a shot.

In a Christmas in July promotion, the amusement park is offering buy one, get one free single-day admission tickets. 

Patrons who buy a regular-priced ticket at $67 will get a second ticket at no cost. 

Cedar Point lovers can take advantage of this offer starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The tickets are valid on days that the park is open between July 15 through 31. 

The ticket sale is available online only. 

Visit here to purchase tickets. 

