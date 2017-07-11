TPD investigating shots fired on Dorr St. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police were on the scene of a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred on Dorr Street near Reynolds Road around 3 a.m. 

Police say no one was shot, but one person was taken to the hospital in relation to the incident. 

It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

