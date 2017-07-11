Medical examiner seeks help to ID woman's remains in Ohio - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Medical examiner seeks help to ID woman's remains in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) - A medical examiner is seeking the public's help to identify a woman whose remains were found in a bag last year in a vacant field in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office said in a release Monday that the remains found Oct. 17 were those of a woman who had been shot in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The release describes the woman as a white female in her 30s or 40s, about 5-feet 4-inches to 5-feet 6-inches tall. The release also says she was wearing medium-size gray boxer shorts or pajama bottoms and appeared to have been dead for weeks before the bag was found.

The medical examiner's office asks anyone with a missing relative who fits the description to contact them immediately.

