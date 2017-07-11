Proposed TARTA tax may interfere with customer loyalty for local businesses

The impact of the proposed TARTA sales tax increase may not seem like a lot, but if you're purchasing big ticket items like furniture or kitchen appliances, you may see the increase then.

That's why cities like Maumee are concerned customers will cross into Wood County, where the sales tax is 6.75.

"We have a Meijer store in Maumee. You can go across the bridge and go to the Meijer store in Perrysburg. We have other businesses in Maumee like Appliance Center," said Richard Carr, Mayor of Maumee.

At the Appliance Center,the average customer spends $1,000 per visit. The TARTA sales tax increase will go from 7.25 to 7.75 percent and would add $5 to every $1,000 spent.

"Then you may decide I'll go across the bridge to Wood County or go to Michigan to by it from, or Sylvania," said Carr.

One store manager said it's more of the buyers mindset than the tax increase that is the biggest challenge.

"I think people that have dealt with a lot of the local businesses in Toledo know that we are very fortunate in this area to have a lot of family owned businesses that are very dedicated to their customer base and their product base," said Mark Clark a store manager for Appliance Center.

At the end of the day, customer loyalty and experience may be worth the the extra $5.

