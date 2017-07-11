Monroe County to crack down on drug dealers and health care professionals in fight against opioid addiction

Monroe County is now taking the fight against heroin and opioid addiction to the courtroom. The Prosecutor's Office said it will be cracking down on the dealers who deal the drugs that lead to some of the overdose deaths.

"We have been focusing on prosecuting offenders. Like drug dealers and health care professionals who provide fraudulent prescriptions," said Michael Roehrig, the Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

He is referring to dealers such as one Monroe doctor who wrote more prescriptions for addictive pain meds than any other doctor in North America. The county worked with US Justice Department to prosecute that individual.

Roehrig said the office is paving the way to set new methods to handle overdose deaths.

"We helped to establish a protocol for law enforcement agencies investigating deaths under controlled substances where they treat the scene as an actual crime scene," explained Roehrig.

The Prosecutor's Office is currently working on six different cases that have deaths related to heroin and opioid overdoses.

