The new Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel to open at the end of July

It is the same building, but management said don't expect the same old hotel. Visitors can tell as soon as they walk in the lobby of the new Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, that things haves changed.

"This is not just new paint and new carpet. It is a total and complete renovation and our owners have spent upwards of $30 million on this renovation,” said Haley Groneneir, the Director of Sales and Marketing for hotel.

The major additions are the restaurants.

Management said the Brim House restaurant was built to energize the space of the lobby level.

Visitors that are looking for a view downtown while they eat, can head to the Heights restaurant.

“We have created what was formerly corporate suites. There were two, three, four bedrooms suites and we’ve blown out the whole floor. And we’ve created this amazing open area, roof-top terrace for whole city of Toledo to enjoy,” said Groneneir.

Both restaurants will be open to the public which adds to the new and growing riverfront experience.

“We want people to come down and not only just discover what we have to offer with our two restaurants and bars, but we also want people to come down and rediscover downtown Toledo,” said the general manager of the hotel, Jeffrey Hassan.

The new and improved Renaissance Hotel is expected to open by the end of July, which coincides with the opening ProMedica’s downtown campus.

