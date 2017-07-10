Lucas County Commissioners propose new property tax

Lucas County Commissioners are proposing a 1.9 mil levy to help pay for a new jail.

The project is the biggest construction proposal Lucas County Commissioners have ever proposed. It is expected to generate $145 million.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said it is a major step towards justice reform in Toledo.

The levy is the first of its kind in Ohio. It’s taking advantage of a recent ruling by state legislature, which gives the green light for local government to seek both capital and operational cost in one tax issue.

The proposed property tax will put 1.06 mill towards construction and .84 towards the operation of the brand new jail that is to be built within the city of Toledo.

Homeowners with a $100,000 house would pay about $5.50 a month.

Leaders said that Monday’s approval form the Lucas County levy review committee is just the first step.

“The real test is in November. Can we get our message out? Can the fire chiefs, can the county commissioners, the clergy, the sheriff, all convince the voters that this is an investment not a tax,” said Gerken.

The levy is spread over a 37-year period. The commissioners will still need to officially approve the levy at Tuesday’s meeting.

