TMACOG to host gas testing events all summer

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will host several gas cap testing events for the remainder of the month. Getting a car's gas cap tested can prevent drivers from spending money on two extra tanks of gas per year and prevent less contributions of gas emissions to smog.

The dates for testing in July are listed below.

Wednesday, July 12 - True North/Shell, 1000 Buck Road, Rossford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 - Circle K, 4562 Woodville Rd., Northwood from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 - Barney’s, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 - Kroger’s, 3462 Sterns Rd., Lambertville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 - True North/Shell, 1031 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 - Kroger’s, 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 - True North/Shell, 298 W. Dussel Drive, Maumee from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 - Barney’s, 3126 Secor Rd., Toledo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

iHeart radio will host a live radio remote on July 20.

The entire summer schedule can be seen here.

