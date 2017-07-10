More than 1,000 Lucas Co. children in foster care due to opioid epidemic

A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.More >>
A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.More >>
New numbers released on Monday, show a 31 percent jump in the number of children in the area's foster care system. The big jump is due to the growing problem of heroin addiction.More >>
New numbers released on Monday, show a 31 percent jump in the number of children in the area's foster care system. The big jump is due to the growing problem of heroin addiction.More >>
You could see a brand new property tax on the Lucas County ballot this November. County Commissioners will decide Tuesday if you will get a chance to vote on it, but residents are speaking up now.More >>
You could see a brand new property tax on the Lucas County ballot this November. County Commissioners will decide Tuesday if you will get a chance to vote on it, but residents are speaking up now.More >>
Toledo police are sticking to their word when they told the public they were going to crack down hard on distracted drivers.More >>
Toledo police are sticking to their word when they told the public they were going to crack down hard on distracted drivers.More >>
The heroin epidemic has become a huge problem in northwest Ohio, and it seems like it just keeps growing.More >>
The heroin epidemic has become a huge problem in northwest Ohio, and it seems like it just keeps growing.More >>