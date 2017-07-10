Woman drives herself to hospital after being shot

A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Protests outside of an abortion clinic are not uncommon. Now there is a proposed ordinance in front of Toledo city council changing the ability to gather.More >>
A woman drove herself to a local hospital after being shot in the arm in central Toledo Monday night.More >>
Final preparations are underway for the 159th Annual Lucas County Fair in Maumee beginning next week.More >>
A woman accused of firing shots at a park in central Toledo says she's being unfairly blamed for the crime and wants to clear her name.More >>
Ohio's environmental agency is ordering a company building a natural gas pipeline across Ohio to come up with a plan to clean up its spills from drilling and get rid of diesel-soaked mud.More >>
