Woman drives herself to hospital after being shot

A woman drove herself to a local hospital after being shot in the arm in central Toledo Monday night .

She was waiting in her car on Ambia Street near Detroit Avenue for a delivery from a fake ad for a phone online when the shooter came up to her car and tried to rob her.

As the woman drove off , she was shot in the arm. She then took herself to St. Vincent's. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police do not have any leads on the subject.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.