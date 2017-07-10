The rainy week may cause construction delays

Monday's rain has put off work on Central Avenue. With more threatening showers in the forecast later in the week, it could mean even more delays for road projects.

“We're delaying several of the projects across northwest Ohio but most of those, unfortunately, are on a day to day. It's not like we can say 'okay we're going to start officially next Monday.' We play it by ear, based on the forecast,” said ODOT Public Relations Officer Rebecca Shirling.

Although ODOT tells said this week's weather will only set them back a day, with a week long forecast of rain, it's safe to say that could be extended.

Not only is the weather affecting the construction on Central Avenue, but ramp closures on the I-280 Veterans Glass City Skyway.

“We were supposed to close northbound I-280 to Greenbelt Parkway for two days beginning today but unfortunately that work has been delayed due to the rain,” said Shirling.

Delays or not, ODOT and many drivers in Toledo think the construction will be worth the wait and is a must for the city.

“The streets are horrible. We've got to get them done. There's no question. The bridges are falling apart. The whole country needs it. It doesn't matter what city I go to, they're all getting worked on. So just be patient and let them do their job,” said Joe Antoszewski, a resident in Toledo.

ODOT leaders said when they initially plan their projects, rain days are already factored into the timeline, so pending any more rainy days, these are still scheduled to remain on schedule for their end date.

“We build them in as that cushion for us because weather happens and we want to be prepared so we don't have to keep extending the project and inconveniencing drivers,” said Shirling.

