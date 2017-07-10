Proposed Toledo abortion ordinance affects the way protesters gather

Protests outside of an abortion clinic are not uncommon.

Now there is a proposed ordinance in front of Toledo city council changing the ability to gather.

Enacting a new Section 521.12 of the Toledo Municipal Code. “Impeding Access to Health Care." Toledo City Council recognizes that access to health care facilities for the purpose of obtaining medical counseling and treatment is imperative for the citizens of this city; and that preventing the willful obstruction of a person’s access to medical counseling and treatment at a health care facility is a matter of public health, safety and welfare. City Council, therefore, declares that it is appropriate to enact legislation that prohibits a person from taking certain actions to knowingly obstruct or impede another person’s entry to or exit from a health care facility.

"If we block the driveway or if access if blocked, that's against current law. Also, if a disturbance is created, again that's in the current statute,” said Ed Sitter, the Executive Director of Foundation for Life.

Sitter says this is a direct assault on first amendment rights. The change causing an uproar is the 20 foot buffer.

Outside of a Planned Parenthood or abortion clinic, no one can get closer than 20 feet to the building with the proposed ordinance, banning them from the public sidewalk.

"It will put those people that want to go down there and counsel women and give them another alternative or a broader understanding about what they're about to do, it will prohibit them from being able to have access to the facility, it puts them in the streets,” said Sitter.

The ordinance, introduced by President Steve Steel, wasn't discussed last week, he sent it straight to committee.

Councilwoman Sandy Spang said her email inbox has been full with people asking questions after that.

“If we begin to restrict people's speech, that violates both sides, their rights. And so I would encourage anybody who is alarmed about this and they should be, to contact their city council person to express their concern,” said Sitter.

The ordinance is on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting, but, Spang said she doesn't expect a vote yet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.