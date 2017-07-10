City of Bowling Green offers transparency with online checkbook

From staples to insurance, anything taxpayer dollars are spent on is now online in Bowling Green.

"Any departments like our Park and Recreation Department for example, you could look and see what expenditures they have in any kind of category,”

said Brian Bushong, the Finance Director for the City of Bowling Green.

The State Treasurer's Office was the first to do this, and after the success, they decided on expanding the site.

City leaders hope this checkbook not only creates transparency, but also accountability.

"We're a public agency, and so all of our information is public anyway and so this is just a tool for people to be able to access that information a little more easily,” said Bushong.

On the site, visitors can filter through the different options. For Bowling Green, the last three years of finances are available, totaling almost $300 million.

Of the 4,000 public entities in Ohio, so far about one-fourth have made this switch.

"School districts, cities, municipalities, townships, counties, libraries, all have the opportunity to use the same interface so that the public, it's very common across all those areas,” said Bushong.



The Bowling Green checkbook can be viewed here.

