Two-car crash sends man to hospital in Hancock County

A man was sent to a hospital after a two-car crash happened Monday afternoon.

Shaun Cooper, 34, from Fostoria, was driving northbound on Country Road 140 when James Starkey, 47, was driving his Mack Truck south on Country Road 140.

When Starkey attempted to make a left turn, he drove into Cooper’s path causing the two-car collision.

Cooper’s car was severely damaged and he was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital. There is no confirmation on his conditions.

Starkey was checked at the scene but refused further treatment.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office cited Starkey for failure to yield the right of way when turning left.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.