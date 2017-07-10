Two-car crash sends man to hospital in Hancock County

A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo area pastor indicted on sex trafficking charges was denied bond Monday afternoon.More >>
A Toledo area pastor indicted on sex trafficking charges was denied bond Monday afternoon.More >>
From staples to insurance, anything taxpayer dollars are spent on is now online in Bowling Green.More >>
From staples to insurance, anything taxpayer dollars are spent on is now online in Bowling Green.More >>
A local community came together to make sure a World War II veteran got a proper goodbye. Nearly 75 years after his death, John Kovach Jr's tour of duty has finally come to an end, as his remains were laid to rest in Port Clinton.More >>
A local community came together to make sure a World War II veteran got a proper goodbye. Nearly 75 years after his death, John Kovach Jr's tour of duty has finally come to an end, as his remains were laid to rest in Port Clinton.More >>
A man was sent to a hospital after a two-car crash happened Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was sent to a hospital after a two-car crash happened Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman who fired shots at a community basketball game in central Toledo will be in court Monday.More >>
A woman who fired shots at a community basketball game in central Toledo will be in court Monday.More >>